It has been quite the season for Washington State Cougars basketball. After a regular season that consisted of dominant victories and head-scratching losses, WSU began clicking late and won three postseason games (tied for the most in program history) en route to the NIT semifinals in Madison Square Garden. They fell short of the ultimate goal of a championship, however, by dropping the matchup against Texas A&M of the SEC by a score of 72-56.

Both offenses got off to a slow start, shooting sub-20% from the field and only scoring a combined 15 points in the first nine minutes of the game. It was A&M who broke through the lull first, dominating the paint and going on a major run to take a six-point lead going into halftime.

Tyrell Roberts led the Cougars with 14 points, but struggled with ball security and turned the ball over three times and made several other sloppy passes that led to turnovers. One confusing coaching decision was the minutes allocated to Mouhamed Gueye (11) and Efe Abogidi (21). Foul trouble was not an issue, but certainly contributed to WSU’s inability to stop A&M in the paint. Ultimately the game was not close, but it should not be how we remember the 2021-22 men’s basketball program.

Kyle Smith’s third season in Pullman has officially come to a close, and his vision for this program is finally coming together. Should WSU avoid getting crushed by the transfer portal and improve its guard play, greater heights should be the expectation going into 2023. Go Cougs!

