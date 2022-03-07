Photo Gallery: WSU men’s basketball defeats OSU and Oregon to close out regular season

In the final homestand of the 2021-22 season, your Washington State Cougars (18-13 overall, 11-9 conference) reigned victorious over the Oregon State Beavers (3-26, 1-18) and the Oregon Ducks (18-13, 11-9). Eleven conference wins is the most for WSU since 2007 and only the third season since the turn of the century to be above .500 in Pac-10/12 play. In short, Coach Kyle Smith has this team trending upwards, and fast.

3/3 OREGON STATE - The Beavers came in short-handed with only six available players, yet looked nothing like their 3-26 record would indicate. Hot shooting kept OSU within striking distance, but the upset bid ultimately fell short when TJ Bamba came off the bench. The sophomore guard went off for a season high-16 points, including an electrifying dunk you have to see for yourself. WSU would go on to eek out a 71-67 victory.

Grid View Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

3/5 OREGON - On Senior Day, the Cougs sought revenge against the Ducks after a nailbiter that went Oregon’s way last month in Eugene. Oregon, a team poised to make the NCAA field just a few weeks ago, has been on a slide of major proportions and that showed Saturday in Beasley. Noah Williams went off for 19 points on 6-13 shooting, but the biggest shot of the night came from guard Will Burghardt who hit a giant three with just over a minute to go. Burghardt ends his career in crimson 1-1 from the field, and will go down in history with the best shooting percentage in program history.

Grid View Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

UP NEXT - With the conclusion of the regular season, all eyes now go to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 tournament. The Cougs, winners of four straight, are in position to make a run into the later rounds and make one last statement to the NCAA committee. At the very least, the NIT is in play and WSU will be playing in the postseason for the first time since 2011. Go Cougs!

Missed previous photo galleries? Check them out below!

Photo Gallery: WSU men’s basketball outmuscles Washington

Photo Gallery: WSU women’s basketball shines against ASU and Arizona

Photo Gallery: WSU men’s basketball sweeps Utah and Colorado

Photo Gallery: WSU men’s basketball vs. Stanford and Cal

Photo Gallery: WSU women’s basketball vs. Oregon State and Washington

Photo Gallery: A basketball-filled weekend on the Palouse