The Washington State Cougars men’s basketball team is in the midst of the New Normal afterseason, as we have watched a quartet of players decide that Pullman was no longer for them in their hoops journey. What should we make of the departures of Noah Williams and Efe Abogidi? Anything? And we’ve got plenty of thoughts on who and what the Cougs should be targeting to replace them.

Then, we turn our attention to the Crimson and Gray game coming up this weekend and discuss what we’d like to see before briefly touching on baseball’s recent results.

