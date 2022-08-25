Podcast Vs. Everyone: Catching up with WSU hoops coach John Andrzejek

Football season is right around the corner, but Washington State basketball always remains our first love. So, before we all get buried under storylines from the gridiron for the next three months, we decided to have Cougars’ assistant men’s hoops coach John Andrzejek back on the show.

We definitely touched on the latest exciting news from the team — the signing of French wing Kymany Houinsou — but we also took a big picture look at the direction of the program as Kyle Smith and his staff have retooled the roster coming off of last season’s run to the NIT semifinals.

If you can’t get excited for the 2022-2023 season after listening to this, you might be dead. Or a Husky.

Then, we check in on Cougar soccer, which suffered an annoying loss in the opener at Michigan, but showed signs of being very good again.

