What are you most interested in as spring football enters Day 2?

Good Saturday morning, Coug fans. You’re forgiven if you forgot, but today is Day 2 of WSU’s spring football practices.

Jeff touched on this earlier this week, but there’s not a ton of hype surrounding this year’s spring session. There could be a lot of reasons, but for me, I’ve never had a huge interest in spring football to begin with.

That may change this year with the roster turnover leading to a number of position battles and the unfortunate situation at quarterback.

Also, Ryan Henderson’s friend’s mom told me over beers at the fieldhouse last fall that Henderson is going to be the next great Washington State kicker. So I HAVE be dialed in on the battle for kicker, right?

The early enrollees are also intriguing. Max Borghi shows up on the highlight video below a time or two, and Cammon Cooper is obviously one to watch. So is Rodrick Fisher and his blazing speed.

Here’s a recap from Thursday:

Geez, Kyle Sweet is already going to be a senior? Time flies.

Here’s Leach, and you’re not going to believe this: He thinks the biggest thing is for his team to improve and get better each day.

Spring practices do provide a breakthrough from time to time. We found out Luke Falk was better than Tyler Bruggman a few years ago, and James Williams introduced himself during the spring game in 2016.

So, hey, maybe I’ll catch a scrimmage if I find myself in Pullman one of these Saturdays. The football bug is starting to hit me all of a sudden.

Poll What are you most interested this spring? This poll is closed 65% Finding a quarterback (202 votes)

16% Rebuilding the offensive line (52 votes)

7% Replacing Mata’afa (24 votes)

3% The kicking game baby! (11 votes)

2% Mike Leach’s post-practice interviews (9 votes)

3% The weather for the April 21 Spring Game in Spokane (11 votes) 309 votes total Vote Now

Football

Cougars 'trying to move forward' as spring practice begins

Tyler Hilinski is "always on our minds" for WSU football players and others on campus.

Washington State football opens spring camp in fall-like conditions | The Spokesman-Review

For an unpadded, initial workout, Washington State University’s first spring football practice Thursday had a fair degree of game-like real conditions – if the game were one of those miserable, late November, stormy Apple Cups.

Mike Leach

This story sure got weird:

Texts, emails show just how crazy Tennessee's coaching search became with John Currie - CBSSports.com

Documents show just how wild the coaching search was on Rocky Top

Mike Leach Was Willing Take Tennessee HC Job, Released Messages Show | Bleacher Report

The University of Tennessee's pursuit of a new head football coach was a mess, but the program apparently had a chance to hire an established head coach in Mike Leach...

Former Tennessee AD texted that school's fans were 'wacko'

Per records released Thursday, John Currie talked to multiple candidates after fan backlash led to Tennessee reneging on a deal to hire Greg Schiano.

Email reveals Mike Leach was ready to accept Tennessee football coaching job

Tennessee football might have had Mike Leach coaching the team if UT chancellor hadn't ordered John Currie to cut short interview and return to Knoxville

Tennis

Did you know that all seven tennis players are from overseas? Two hail from Turkey, two from the Czech Republic, one from Germany, one from Belgium and one from Uzbekistan.

The best athletic team at WSU beat USC yesterday for the first time in program history, too.

No. 39 Cougars Knock off No. 41 USC - Washington State University

Your Cougs are now 17-1 and 2-0 in Pac-12 play.