Bands are a huge part of the fabric and atmosphere of college football games, and one of the lesser-recognized fallouts from the Miami Hurricanes’ Covid debacle was that the WSU Cougar Marching Band had its trip to the Sun Bowl canceled.

Stepping into the gap on behalf of the Washington State Cougars: El Paso’s El Dorado High School band.

When @WSUCMB opted not to travel to the Sun Bowl, the band at @ElDorado_Aztecs regrouped during winter break to save the day and make sure #WSU’s football team still had a fight song at the @TonyTheTigerSB.



It sounds superb less than 18 hrs. before kickoff. pic.twitter.com/BcBYzcDY2y — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) December 31, 2021

As a former band geek myself — actually, that’s probably not accurate, since once you’re a band geek, you’re always a band geek, but I digress — I’m impressed! It’s not like either of these songs are super complex or difficult, but it’s pretty clear this is a well-directed band that will do a fantastic job filling in for the WSUCMB.

***Update: You can show your thanks and support for the El Dorado band:

I just spoke w/their band director.. y’all can send to their Boosters if your heart leads you there.



PayPal - edhsband3347@yahoo.com

Or @EDHS20



El Dorado Band Boosters

PO BOX 961193

El Paso TX 79996 — andra litton (@tornandra) December 31, 2021

Central Michigan, by the way, will have its own band at the game.

The Sun Bowl kicks off at 9 a.m. on Friday morning from the campus of UTEP. The game will be broadcast on CBS.