El Dorado High School will fill in for the WSU Cougar Marching Band at the Sun Bowl

This is too cool.

By Jeff Nusser Updated
PULLMAN, WA - SEPTEMBER 4: Washington State Marching Band Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Bands are a huge part of the fabric and atmosphere of college football games, and one of the lesser-recognized fallouts from the Miami Hurricanes’ Covid debacle was that the WSU Cougar Marching Band had its trip to the Sun Bowl canceled.

Stepping into the gap on behalf of the Washington State Cougars: El Paso’s El Dorado High School band.

As a former band geek myself — actually, that’s probably not accurate, since once you’re a band geek, you’re always a band geek, but I digress — I’m impressed! It’s not like either of these songs are super complex or difficult, but it’s pretty clear this is a well-directed band that will do a fantastic job filling in for the WSUCMB.

***Update: You can show your thanks and support for the El Dorado band:

Central Michigan, by the way, will have its own band at the game.

The Sun Bowl kicks off at 9 a.m. on Friday morning from the campus of UTEP. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

