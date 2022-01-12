In the span of just a few days, the Washington State Cougars lost one of their most promising players — Apple Cup-winning quarterback Jayden de Laura — and replaced him with perhaps an even better player: FCS transfer Cameron Ward. We’re absolutely fired up for our new Air Raid overlord.

We also took a moment to celebrate Klay Thompson’s return to the court for the Golden State Warriors before breaking down WSU’s men’s basketball weekend at the mountain schools, where they picked up a much-needed split. Then we got mad all over again about the way the women’s basketball game ended against No. 4 Arizona.

