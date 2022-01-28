Dallas Hobbs sticks with WSU in creative team role

Former Washington State defensive lineman Dallas Hobbs will remain in the Cougar Football Complex this fall. But he won’t be conducting his daily work in the locker room like has for the past five years.

Hobbs will be working on the fourth floor of the Cougar Football Complex as the newest member of WSU’s digital media creative team.

WSU athletics’ creative team has taken a huge leap over the past year, creating superb videos, graphics and more. The ultra-talented team now adds a former player whos graphic design skills would easily earn him a five-star rating in the creative realm.

The new gig is tailored perfectly to the incredibly artistic former player, who gained recognition for his work in 2020 when he spearheaded the #OurVoiceMatters movement by college athletes speaking out on racial injustice and systemic inequities.

Hobbs began his business ventures as soon as the NCAA’s NIL rules changed on July 2nd, 2021, opening up Hobbs Design LLC to work with businesses, brands, individuals and companies to create print/digital content.

Not only is Hobbs remaining in Pullman on the football team staff, he is also part of an ownership group that will be opening up a new brewery, Common Language Brewing Company, in Spokane set to open in Winter of 2022.

Be on the lookout for more stellar content from the WSU creative team this year brought to you to by your favorite creative former defensive lineman.