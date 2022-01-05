Podcast Vs. Everyone: Looking forward after the Sun Bowl

The Washington State Cougars couldn’t quite come all the way back to beat the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Sun Bowl, but it was still a fun game that gave us a glimpse into the future of the team under Jake Dickert.

We also assess Dickert’s hires for his staff, which have a decidedly different flavor than Nick Rolovich, and examine how the new coach is using the transfer portal to boost his first recruiting class. Then we wrap up by looking forward to men’s basketball’s trip to the mountains this week and look back at women’s basketball’s split with the Bay Area schools last weekend.

