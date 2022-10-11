WSU opens as underdogs against Oregon State

The Washington State Cougars will look to keep their eight-game win streak going over the rival Oregon State Beavers this Saturday, but they will do so coming into the game as an underdog.

WSU (4-2, 1-2 in Pac-12) suffered a tough loss on the road against the USC Trojans last week, losing 30-14. Hours later, just about 350 miles north, OSU (4-2, 1-2) pulled off a miraculous win over the Stanford Cardinal in the closing seconds. Trailing 27-22 with less than 30 seconds left in the game, Tre’Shaun Harrison reeled in a long pass over the head a Stanford defensive back and ran in a game-winning 56 yard touchdown.

With both teams coming in with equal overall and conference records, DraftKings has determined the Beavers to be the favorite, giving them a three and a half point edge over the Cougars at home. The total points is set at over/under 53 and the Cougars are +135 on the moneyline to win the game outright. A $100 bet wins $135 if the Cougars extend their winning streak over the Beavers.

While the Cougars might be underdogs headed into Saturday’s contest, they’ve had the Beavers number for most of the past decade. The Cougars have won eight straight dating back to 2014, including four games in which the Cougars scored at least 52 points. Despite WSU’s dominance, the Beavers have been making the Cougars really sweat it out in their past three matchups.

In 2019, OSU trailed 35-24 entering the fourth quarter and rallied all the way back to take a 53-42 lead with four minutes to go. WSU scored quick to pull within five, got the defensive stop they needed and let Max Borghi punch in the game-winning touchdown at the buzzer for an unforgettable 54-53 victory. To kickoff the shortened 2020 season, OSU again rallied in the fourth quarter, scoring two touchdowns to pull back within three. Travell Harris put the game on ice with a 44-yard touchdown run with two and a half minutes remaining. Last season OSU was trying to mount a game-tying, or even game-winning, drive in the final minutes trailing by seven. On a 4th and 19 from the WSU 23 with the game on the line, OSU fell just a yard short of moving the chains, turning the ball over on downs and giving WSU their eighth straight victory over the Beavers.

Expect another classic as these two northwest land-grant universities get together for their 107th matchup.