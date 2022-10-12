The Washington State Cougars dropped a tough one to the USC Trojans, but the reality is that they’re 4-2 at the halfway point — a mark that is still pretty darn good.

Not wanting to dwell too much on the loss in Los Angeles, we quickly pivoted to take a look back at the first half of the season and hand out some grades to the offense, defense, and special teams. Then, we tried to project the rest of the season — how many games will the Cougs win over their final six? — before previewing the matchup with Oregon State.

Then we looked back at the weekends for soccer (boooo) and volleyball (yay!).

