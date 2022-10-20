Happy bye week, Coug fans.

Your Washington State Cougars are already more than half way through the 2022 season, sitting at a 4-3 overall record and 1-3 Pac-12 record. With five games left to play, the Cougars just need to win two to become bowl eligible for the seventh straight full season.

Here’s how the rest of the season plays out for WSU. After the bye week, WSU will play host to the top-15 Utah Utes on a Thursday night. The Cougs will then hit the road to play Stanford, come home for Family Weekend against Arizona State and make their last road trip against Arizona before finishing the season with a home Apple Cup.

Prior to the season, DraftKings had WSU at a over/under win total of 5.5 at +125. With three games against teams below .500 and three home games, WSU has a great chance to exceed that win total.

But let’s dare to keep dreaming bigger. What happens if chaos ensues, WSU wins out and somehow finds their way to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship game? Even crazier, the Cougs pull off the upset and win to send themselves to Pasadena! Well you’re looking at +20000 odds for the Cougs to make it happen on DraftKings.

Unfortunately, it seems DraftKings has ruled out the Cougs to win the national championship or produce a Heisman winner as the Cougars, nor any of their players, are not listed in the betting odds. If you were planning on making the trip to Los Angeles to see WSU be crowned the nation’s best, sorry you had to find out this way.

If you’re looking into betting on any of the remaining five WSU games, here’s some stats to keep in mind. In their first seven games of the year, WSU is 4-3 against the spread. Meaning they have covered the spread in four games and failed to do so in the other three. The four wins against the spread came against Wisconsin, Colorado State, Oregon and California, the three losses; Idaho, Southern California and Oregon State.

As far as point totals in games, WSU and their opponents have hit the under in six of seven games. Lofty expectations for the offense combined with a defense that has exceeded their own expectations, has resulted in high point totals that have rarely been met. The lone exception to the under was the Oregon game.

The bye week always seems like the time to think, where has the season gone? Were already more than half way through but it still feels like the season has just started. WSU still has much to play for over these last five weeks and hopefully another bowl game to look forward to at the end of it.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.