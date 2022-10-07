The Washington State Cougars surged past Cal in the second half to improve to 4-1 on the season, but that wasn’t the biggest topic of conversation around these parts after the game — just 23,021 showed up for the homecoming contest, leading people to wrestle with the oldest of questions: How to get more fans to come to Pullman for games.

We tried to tackle that (after first looking back at the Cal game for the first 30 or so minutes), then we looked ahead to this weekend’s massive tilt with USC. We did get off on quite a tangent about the attendance, so if you’re interested in the USC stuff, you can fast forward to around 1:21:00.

