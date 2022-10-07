 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Podcast Vs. Everyone: How to get more people to Pullman?

It’s complicated. Plus, we preview USC.

By Jeff Nusser and Craig Powers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 24 Oregon at Washington State Photo by Oliver McKenna/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Washington State Cougars surged past Cal in the second half to improve to 4-1 on the season, but that wasn’t the biggest topic of conversation around these parts after the game — just 23,021 showed up for the homecoming contest, leading people to wrestle with the oldest of questions: How to get more fans to come to Pullman for games.

We tried to tackle that (after first looking back at the Cal game for the first 30 or so minutes), then we looked ahead to this weekend’s massive tilt with USC. We did get off on quite a tangent about the attendance, so if you’re interested in the USC stuff, you can fast forward to around 1:21:00.

You’ll probably hate our show. We don’t care. We also use naughty words from time to time. You’ve been warned.

(But if, for some reason, you do like our show, please leave us a five-star review — it helps other people find the podcast.)

Also if you like it: You want to subscribe! It’s the fastest way to get our episodes; most of them hit the feed the night before and will be on the device of your choice before we post to the website.

Also find us on ...

Music by Randy England — you can learn more about his work on Instagram!

More From CougCenter

Loading comments...