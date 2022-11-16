Jayden de Laura says matchup with WSU is ‘personal’

Shortly after Arizona’s stunning upset win over UCLA on Saturday, Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura was asked by a reporter what he thought about facing Washington State — his former team — this weekend.

He didn’t exactly hold back.

“Just watch. … It’s personal.” — Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura on facing his former team Washington State next week pic.twitter.com/7izkRd4DmF — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 13, 2022

What’s your mindset?

“Just watch.”

What do you remember about your time at Wazzu?

“I would say when I was there with Rolo (former head coach Nick Rolovich), coach (Craig) Stutzmann, and the other guys who got fired, they kinda gave me the opportunity to grow and stay on the team with what I went through. And I appreciate that. And this game? It’s personal.”

Well then.

Should WSU fans be worried about de Laura going off? Or is it de Laura who should be concerned about his former teammates setting him straight?

Let’s talk about it.

After we’re done with that (which also includes some thoughts on the win over Arizona State), we talk about WSU basketball’s signing of its latest elite big man prospect — Nigerian center Rueben Chinyelu, who picked the Cougs over Florida, Tennessee and Rutgers. Not bad! Then finish up with some women’s basketball talk and a couple of reader questions.

Note: We recorded this before hoops lost to Prairie View A&M. Sigh. We’ll have thoughts on that in our next episode. Or maybe we’ll just pretend it never happened. 50-50 shot.

