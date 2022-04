Photo Gallery: WSU football spring practice, Week 3

After an NIT hiatus in week two, we are finally back with more spring practice photos! The Washington State Cougars are now fully padded and no holds barred as position battles are heating up on both sides of the ball.

The most notable competition is on the offensive line, where returning O-line coach Clay McGuire is tasked with rebuilding a unit that lost NFL hopefuls Abe Lucas and Liam Ryan to graduation. Some concern was alleviated when graduate transfer Grant Stephens committed to WSU last week and is likely to compete for the starting role come August.

CougCenter will continue to supply you with your weekly fix of WSU football all the way through the Crimson and Gray game, which is set for April 23rd at 3 p.m. General admission tickets for the scrimmage are only $5 and can be purchased here. Go Cougs!

APRIL 7 - DAY 8

Grid View Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

APRIL 9 - DAY 9

Grid View Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Missed previous photo galleries? Check them out below!

Photo Gallery: WSU football spring practice, Week 1