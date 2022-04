Photo Gallery: 2022 Crimson and Gray game + week 5 spring practices

Through five weeks of competition and 15 practice sessions — including the annual Crimson and Gray game — spring ball has officially concluded on the Palouse for the Washington State Cougars.

Some storylines were cleaned up quickly (such as transfer QB Cameron Ward claiming the starting job), while others may bleed into fall camp and potentially even the start of the 2022 season. The composition of the offensive line still seems to be up in the air, with injuries limiting a full preview of the crimson front unit.

The final two spring practices on Tuesday and Thursday were very similar to the rest of camp, with one exception on Day 14. The players were given liberty to wear whatever pants their hearts desired, giving way to some of the oddest sports photos you’ll ever see. Our nominee for best outfit is DB Jordin Lee, shown below rocking a pair of cutoff jorts. That could not have been comfortable ...

APRIL 19 - DAY 13

APRIL 21 - DAY 14 (featuring some bold fashion statements)

APRIL 23 - 2022 CRIMSON AND GRAY GAME

After all the highs and lows of spring camp, the Cougars finally had the opportunity to show off in front of roughly 5,000 fans in attendance at Martin Stadium. Everybody was given a chance to earn minutes come September, as veterans such as Brennan Jackson and Lincoln Victor only played a limited number of snaps. New faces that shined on Saturday include Cam Ward, Daiyan Henley, and Sam Lockett III, who forced the first turnover of the game by picking off Xavier Ward in the first half. At the end of the day, it is unwise to look too closely into a spring game. For all the crimson newcomers who took to Gesa Field for the first time in their careers, enjoy it. There is a reason that so many past players were in attendance, it truly is a special place and family. Go Cougs!

Missed previous photo galleries? Check them out below!

Photo Gallery: WSU football spring practice, week 3

Photo Gallery: WSU football spring practice, week 1