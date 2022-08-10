Washington State got some jarring news early in fall camp when it was reported that a couple of offensive linemen suffered injuries that required them to be carted off — not the news we needed for a unit that is squarely in need of some serious improvement from the last time we saw them in the Sun Bowl.

But, it appears there was a dose of good news yesterday when coach Jake Dickert said that Ma’ake Fifita was expected back for the opener against Idaho. Still ... we’re a bit wary of the unit’s prospects. What’s in store for the OL in 2022?

Also, ESPN pulled out the Big Ten media rights derby. Is that good news for the Pac-10/12?

