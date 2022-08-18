 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcast Vs. Everyone: Catching up on fall camp storylines

Plus: How are the NFL Cougs doing?

By Jeff Nusser and Craig Powers
Enough time has passed since the start of Washington State’s fall camp that storylines are emerging, so let’s take stock of where the Cougs are at. Offensive line, running back, and defensive line are all sticking out for various reason — some good, some ... not as good.

Then, we check in on the Cougs trying to make their way in the NFL before throwing some love toward the soccer and volleyball teams, each of whom are poised — again — for big seasons in the WSU universe.

