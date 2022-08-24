 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington State v Washington

The 2022 CougCenter WSU Football Preview Series

A story a day (at least!) until the season kicks off on September 3.

Contributors: Nate Dahl, Kevin Dudley, and Jeff Nusser
The 2022 Washington State football season is nearly upon us, and that means it’s time to dive deep into previewing a new era in Cougars football as Jake Dickert takes over the reins of the program on a full-time basis.

We’ll be coming at you with a story a day (more or less) until the season kicks off on September 3 when the Cougars host Idaho for a 6:30 p.m. PT kickoff at Gesa Field.

We’ll break down the rosters, tackle some of the big questions facing the Cougars this season, analyze some of the on-field Xs and Os, and even get a little silly from time to time. The biggest questions, of course, are these:

Can the Cougars continue their unprecedented run as a program and head to their seventh consecutive bowl game?

And:

Can the Cougars successfully defend their Apple Cup victory? It would be the first back-to-back wins since 2007-2008.

We’ll find out soon enough. In the meantime, get excited for the 12-game gauntlet by reading the stories below.

