WSU is big favorite over Colorado State

As non-conference play comes to a conclusion, the Washington State Cougars will look to enter Pac-12 play a perfect 3-0 as they welcome in the Colorado State Rams.

WSU (2-0) is fresh off one of the biggest wins in program history, upsetting the once-ranked Wisconsin Badgers in Madison, Wisconsin. The Badgers (1-1) were 17.5-point favorites against the Cougs, but it didn’t seem to matter to Jake Dickert and crew, who held on for a 17-14 stunner.

Following the upset, the good folks at DraftKings have set the line at a nearly identical number for the Cougs’ week three matchup, but this time in favor of WSU, which opens as a 17-point favorite against Colorado State (0-2). The moneyline for WSU is set at -800, Meaning you would have to bet $800 to win $100 on a WSU win.

While WSU impressed in their upset victory, the Rams have been on the other side of the road. The Rams opened the season with a 44-point loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the Big House. The next week, the Rams looked for a more favorable matchup against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders. It did not go as planned. The Blue Raiders stunned the Rams in Fort Collins, holding onto a 27-0 halftime lead for a 34-19 victory.

With the Rams reeling and the Cougs knocking on the door of the top 25, it’s no surprise to see the Cougs open as a three-possession favorite.

WSU’s defense has been the story of the season thus far. On national television, the prowling Cougar defense showed off their potential, holding the run-heavy Wisconsin Badgers to just 14 points and four rushing yards per attempt. The offense has had more question marks. But with the Rams allowing 42.5 points per game so far, they’ll have another chance to work out the kinks and get the ball moving down field.

DraftKings also has the total over/under in points at 53, which would mean an expected WSU total of 34.5 against Colorado State’s 18.5.

With a win over Colorado State, the Cougars would open 3-0 for the first time in 2019 and find themselves already halfway to another bowl game with nine to play.

