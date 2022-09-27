The Washington State Cougars had the Oregon Ducks on the ropes on Saturday, but they let them off the hook with a collapse in the final minutes. We are feeling some big feelings about that one, including thoughts on the defense, offense ... and officiating.

We also spent some time looking ahead to Cal this weekend before reflecting on Dishon Jackson’s announcement and checking in on soccer and volleyball.

