WSU flips Andre Dollar from Oregon on Signing Day eve

The Washington State Cougars secured a recruiting commitment on Tuesday that is unlike any other of the past decade when three-star tight end Andre Dollar announced via Twitter that he intends to sign with Jake Dickert’s 2022 class.

Not only is Dollar a tight end — a position that hasn’t been used at WSU since the days of Paul Wulff — but the Cougars were able to flip him from the Oregon Ducks. Dollar, the 23rd-rated tight end in the country by 247Sports’ composite metric, also holds offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, and Iowa State, among others. He is now the highest-rated recruit in WSU’s class.

According to 247Sports, Dollar came in for an official visit last weekend amid the coaching uncertainty in Eugene. It’s reasonable to infer that Mario Cristobal’s departure for Miami plus the allure of a roster in Pullman with nobody at his position — in his tweet, he said “I am committed to be the TE at Washington State University!” — were factors in his decision to spurn the Ducks in favor of the Cougars.

Dollar is 6-foot-5.5 and 230 pounds and hails from Mustang, Oklahoma. His video shows a player with good hands and solid speed as a receiver, but maybe more fun that that, he’s got a mean streak as a blocker. It’s possible he’s a little light to be a consistent contributor immediately, but it’s easy to see how he projects out with a year or two in the school’s strength and conditioning program:

The Cougars now have 11 players committed with the early signing period beginning on Wednesday.