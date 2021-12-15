The Washington State Cougars will secure the first portion of their 2022 recruiting class today as the early signing period opens for prospective players to send in their national letters of intent — a commitment that binds the player and the school together for at least the next year.

Amid all the upheaval from the coaching change at WSU, the Cougars headed into today with a smaller list of commitments than normal: Just 11 players appeared set to sign out of the 25 spots available. It’s not necessarily a problem, but we’ve gotten used to the Cougs filling up most of their class on this day; last year, they signed 19.

The day figured to be light on unexpected news, but WSU usually has been good for signing at least one player that flew under everyone’s radar, and that was the case when Sam Lockett III sent in his letter of intent. Lockett is a DB out of City College of San Francisco, but he’s originally from Gonzaga Prep in Spokane.

There also was one decommitment, as Ta’ita’i Uiagalelei flipped to Arizona, which offered him late in the process.

The current top consensus player in the class is a new addition: Tight end Andre Dollar, who flipped from Oregon on Tuesday. Yes — tight end. The high three-star prospect from Mustang, Oklahoma, will take up a position we haven’t seen on the field since the days of Paul Wulff as new offensive coordinator Eric Morris makes use of tight ends in his version of the Air Raid.

Following him is Taariq Al-Uqdah, a 6-foot/200-pound linebacker from Inglewood, California, who has been committed to the Cougs since last February. New head coach Jake Dickert was his lead recruiter when he was the defensive coordinator, and the Cougars have had to hold off a late charge from USC, which has tried to flip him since November.

According to 247Sports’ Greg Biggins, “Al-Uqdah is one of the state’s top linebackers and one of the most versatile defenders in the region. You won’t find anyone with better football instincts and his ability to drop and cover, play in space and run down plays separates him from other linebackers.”

Al-Uqdah was named to the All-American Bowl, as well.

Behind him is Djouvensky Schlenbaker, a load of a running back from Squalicum in Bellingham — precisely the kind of player the Cougars have recently had a tough time luring to the other side of the state. In fact, every “expert” at 247Sports predicted he’d sign with Washington — but he’s not. He’s signing with WSU, he’s got a hell of a story to tell, and he might even have a pathway to immediate playing time, given the team’s losses at running back.

Despite the coaching upheaval, the class has suffered only one defection so far: Quarterback Adryan Lara — who had been committed since September — reopened his recruitment about a week ago. WSU is left with just two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster (Jayden de Laura and Xavier Ward), so it’s a solid assumption that the Cougs will add a QB ... just maybe not today.

Track all of today’s signings below. We’ll update these lists as the letters roll in.

* Star rating reflects 247 Sports’ composite ranking, and links back to their 247 Sports recruiting profile.

Letter of Intent Received

Andre Dollar , TE | ✯✯✯ (0.8817) | 6-6/230 | Mustang, OK

Video

Scouting report: The erstwhile Oregon recruit lined up as an in-line tight end, an H-back, and split out as a receiver. Has a mean streak as a blocker, and has very good hands as a pass receiver. Has the frame to put on the weight necessary to play at the Power 5 level, and given the newness of the position, could contribute immediately. Set to enroll early, which should help tremendously with strength and conditioning heading into next season.

TE | (0.8817) | 6-6/230 | Mustang, OK Video Scouting report: The erstwhile Oregon recruit lined up as an in-line tight end, an H-back, and split out as a receiver. Has a mean streak as a blocker, and has very good hands as a pass receiver. Has the frame to put on the weight necessary to play at the Power 5 level, and given the newness of the position, could contribute immediately. Set to enroll early, which should help tremendously with strength and conditioning heading into next season. Taariq Al-Uqdah , LB | ✯✯✯ (0.8735) | 6-0/218 | South Central Los Angeles, CA

Video

Scouting report: A very instinctive linebacker, Al-Uqdah negotiates his way through the clutter in the middle of the field very well, and has an explosive burst to the ball carrier. Solid tackler in space and has the speed to chase down runners from the backside. Could play inside or outside linebacker.

LB | (0.8735) | 6-0/218 | South Central Los Angeles, CA Video Scouting report: A very instinctive linebacker, Al-Uqdah negotiates his way through the clutter in the middle of the field very well, and has an explosive burst to the ball carrier. Solid tackler in space and has the speed to chase down runners from the backside. Could play inside or outside linebacker. Djouvensky Schlenbaker , RB | ✯✯✯ (0.8607) | 6-0/220 | Bellingham, WA

Video

Scouting report: Schlenbaker will arrive in Pullman with the size to contribute right away. Good speed to get around the edge, and shows decent hands out of the backfield in the passing game. Has a very upright running style through the hole, but finishes runs behind his pads at point of contact. Set to enroll early, which should help tremendously with strength and conditioning heading into next season.

, RB | (0.8607) | 6-0/220 | Bellingham, WA Video Scouting report: Schlenbaker will arrive in Pullman with the size to contribute right away. Good speed to get around the edge, and shows decent hands out of the backfield in the passing game. Has a very upright running style through the hole, but finishes runs behind his pads at point of contact. Set to enroll early, which should help tremendously with strength and conditioning heading into next season. Eric Wilder , OL | ✯✯✯ (0.8527) | 6-5/280 | Syracuse, UT

Video

Scouting report: Wilder is an athletic lineman with a big frame. Releases out of his stance quickly and beats defenders to the spot. Gets out on the edge well and handles smaller defenders. Projects to play tackle with prototypical size and body type.

, OL | (0.8527) | 6-5/280 | Syracuse, UT Video Scouting report: Wilder is an athletic lineman with a big frame. Releases out of his stance quickly and beats defenders to the spot. Gets out on the edge well and handles smaller defenders. Projects to play tackle with prototypical size and body type. Javan Robinson , DB | ✯✯✯ (0.8464) | 5-11/175 | Apopka, FL

Video

Scouting report: A bit undersized for a Power 5 corner, Robinson makes up for it with his quick twitch speed and change of direction. Good instincts in a zone defense and is aggressive when separating the ball from a receiver. Can also contribute on special teams in the return game.

, DB | (0.8464) | 5-11/175 | Apopka, FL Video Scouting report: A bit undersized for a Power 5 corner, Robinson makes up for it with his quick twitch speed and change of direction. Good instincts in a zone defense and is aggressive when separating the ball from a receiver. Can also contribute on special teams in the return game. Hudson Cedarland , LB | ✯✯✯ (0.8449) | 6-4/220 | Gig Harbor, WA

Video

Scouting report: Cederland is a natural linebacker who has a nose for the ball. His run fits are very good and he finishes tackles well. Above average athleticism, as he turns around and plays receiver on the offensive side of the ball as well. Set to enroll early.

, LB | (0.8449) | 6-4/220 | Gig Harbor, WA Video Scouting report: Cederland is a natural linebacker who has a nose for the ball. His run fits are very good and he finishes tackles well. Above average athleticism, as he turns around and plays receiver on the offensive side of the ball as well. Set to enroll early. Jakobus Seth , OL | ✯✯✯ (0.8355) | 6-4/280 | Lakewood, WA

Video

Scouting report: Impressive athleticism for his size, Seth runs like a skill position player. Also lined up at H-back during his high school career, which is intriguing considering the new offensive system. On defense, he had a quick burst off the line at end, making it difficult for offensive linemen to get a clean block on him. That agility should translate to offensive line.

, OL | (0.8355) | 6-4/280 | Lakewood, WA Video Scouting report: Impressive athleticism for his size, Seth runs like a skill position player. Also lined up at H-back during his high school career, which is intriguing considering the new offensive system. On defense, he had a quick burst off the line at end, making it difficult for offensive linemen to get a clean block on him. That agility should translate to offensive line. Leyton Smithson , DB | ✯✯✯ (0.8355) | 6-2/180 | Bellingham, WA

Video

Scouting report: Smithson played quarterback, wide receiver, and safety during his high school career. Was a dangerous weapon in a read option-based offense with the ability to run around and through defenses. WSU seems to like him as a safety with size and speed.

, DB | (0.8355) | 6-2/180 | Bellingham, WA Video Scouting report: Smithson played quarterback, wide receiver, and safety during his high school career. Was a dangerous weapon in a read option-based offense with the ability to run around and through defenses. WSU seems to like him as a safety with size and speed. Bryce Grays , DB | ✯✯✯ (0.8154) | 5-11/190 | Richmond, TX

Video

Scouting report: Grays is not shy about coming downhill and laying a blow on a ball carrier. Will need to prove he has the athleticism to match up with receivers in the Pac-12, but shows good closing speed and a nose for the ball.

, DB | (0.8154) | 5-11/190 | Richmond, TX Video Scouting report: Grays is not shy about coming downhill and laying a blow on a ball carrier. Will need to prove he has the athleticism to match up with receivers in the Pac-12, but shows good closing speed and a nose for the ball. Sam Lockett III, DB | ✯✯✯ (0.8151) | 6-1/205 | Spokane, WA (via Utah State and City College of San Francisco)

Video

Committed, unsigned

Jihad Lateef, OL | ✯✯✯ (0.8586) | 6-4/281 | Lubbock, TX

Video

Scouting report: Lateef comes ready made for an Air Raid-style system. Very active, quick feet in his passing sets, and good hands at the point of attack. Very strong in the upper body, often finishes blocks with a little bit of nasty, depositing defenders on the turf.

Decommitted

Adryan Lara , QB | ✯✯✯ (0.8696) | 6-2/215 | Goodyear, AZ

, QB | (0.8696) | 6-2/215 | Goodyear, AZ Ta’ita’i Uiagalelei, DL | ✯✯✯ (0.8336) | 6-4/255 | Santa Ana, CA (flipped to Arizona on signing day)