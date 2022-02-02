The Washington State Cougars will secure the second portion of their 2022 recruiting class today as the late signing period opens for prospective players to send in their national letters of intent — a commitment that binds the player and the school together for at least the next year.

Amid all the upheaval from the coaching change at WSU, the Cougars have been working hard to fill out the class, which featured a smaller-than-usual set that was inked on the early signing day back in December. There have been a flurry of commitments over the past week as WSU has brought players into Pullman for official visits.

The highest rated of the late commitments is offensive lineman Zack Miller. The 6-foot-7/295-pound offensive lineman from Orange, California, also was recently offered by Colorado before committing to the Cougs.

He said the opportunity to work with new offensive line coach Clay McGuire was a huge selling point.

“His coaching style fits what I’m looking for. He’s big on development and that’s what I’m looking for. I just turned 18 and still learning and coach McGuire is about developing and teaching you first and then learning the scheme and the offense,” said Miller, who also considered Ivy League schools. “He has had success every where he has been and gotten guys drafted everywhere he has been. Whether that has been in the 1st, 2nd or 3rd round, he’s doing a great job getting his guys to the next level and that’s obviously a goal for me. ...

“I’m excited about the chance to play in the Pac-12 for a coaching staff I really like. I like the campus and the college town feel of Pullman. It’s a great all around fit and I’m excited to get going.”

The day figures to be light on unexpected news, but WSU usually has been good for signing at least one player that flew under everyone’s radar, and we’ll keep an eye out for that.

The current top consensus player in the class is someone who was added in between last signing day and this: Quarterback transfer Cameron Ward. He followed new WSU offensive coordinator Eric Morris from FCS Incarnate Word — where he put up incredible numbers in the Morris’ version of the Air Raid — spurning Ole Miss in the process. He figures to step right into the starting role after the concurrent transfer of previous WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura.

WSU also added three other transfers who are likely to be celebrated today: Safety Jordan Lee and linebacker Daiyan Henley from Nevada, and defensive lineman Musi Malani from Virginia. Interestingly, transfers make up three of the top six players in the class.

Track all of today’s signings below. We’ll update these lists as the letters roll in.

* Name links back to WSU bio page; star rating reflects 247 Sports’ composite ranking and links back to their 247 Sports recruiting profile.

Expected to sign today

Letter of Intent not yet received

Zack Miller, OL | ✯✯✯ (0.8405) | 6-7/295 | Orange, CA

Video

Scouting report:

Kendall Williams, OL | ✯✯✯ (0.8396) | 6-4/285 | San Diego, CA

Video

Scouting report:

Tony Carter, LB | ✯✯✯ (0.8348) | 6-0/195 | Jacksonville, FL

Video

Scouting report:

John Mateer, QB | ✯✯✯ (0.8225) | 6-0/200 | Little Elm, TX

Video

Scouting report:

Luke Roaten, OL | ✯✯✯ (0.8167) | 6-5/265 | Tomball, TX

Video

Scouting report:

Landon Roaten, OL | ✯✯✯ (0.8149) | 6-5/300 | Tomball, TX

Video

Scouting report:

Jaylen Jenkins, RB | NR | 5-8/180 | Allen, TX

Video

Scouting report:

Letter of Intent received

None yet

Signed earlier

Transfers

Letter of Intent received in December

Andre Dollar , TE | ✯✯✯ (0.8817) | 6-6/230 | Mustang, OK

Video

Scouting report: The erstwhile Oregon recruit lined up as an in-line tight end, an H-back, and split out as a receiver. Has a mean streak as a blocker, and has very good hands as a pass receiver. Has the frame to put on the weight necessary to play at the Power 5 level, and given the newness of the position, could contribute immediately. Set to enroll early, which should help tremendously with strength and conditioning heading into next season.

Taariq Al-Uqdah, LB | ✯✯✯ (0.8735) | 6-0/218 | South Central Los Angeles, CA

Video

Scouting report: A very instinctive linebacker, Al-Uqdah negotiates his way through the clutter in the middle of the field very well, and has an explosive burst to the ball carrier. Solid tackler in space and has the speed to chase down runners from the backside. Could play inside or outside linebacker.

Djouvensky Schlenbaker, RB | ✯✯✯ (0.8607) | 6-0/220 | Bellingham, WA

Video

Scouting report: Schlenbaker will arrive in Pullman with the size to contribute right away. Good speed to get around the edge, and shows decent hands out of the backfield in the passing game. Has a very upright running style through the hole, but finishes runs behind his pads at point of contact. Set to enroll early, which should help tremendously with strength and conditioning heading into next season.

Eric Wilder, OL | ✯✯✯ (0.8527) | 6-5/280 | Syracuse, UT

Video

Scouting report: Wilder is an athletic lineman with a big frame. Releases out of his stance quickly and beats defenders to the spot. Gets out on the edge well and handles smaller defenders. Projects to play tackle with prototypical size and body type.

Javan Robinson, DB | ✯✯✯ (0.8464) | 5-11/175 | Apopka, FL

Video

Scouting report: A bit undersized for a Power 5 corner, Robinson makes up for it with his quick twitch speed and change of direction. Good instincts in a zone defense and is aggressive when separating the ball from a receiver. Can also contribute on special teams in the return game.

Hudson Cedarland, LB | ✯✯✯ (0.8449) | 6-4/220 | Gig Harbor, WA

Video

Scouting report: Cederland is a natural linebacker who has a nose for the ball. His run fits are very good and he finishes tackles well. Above average athleticism, as he turns around and plays receiver on the offensive side of the ball as well. Set to enroll early.

Jakobus Seth, OL | ✯✯✯ (0.8355) | 6-4/280 | Lakewood, WA

Video

Scouting report: Impressive athleticism for his size, Seth runs like a skill position player. Also lined up at H-back during his high school career, which is intriguing considering the new offensive system. On defense, he had a quick burst off the line at end, making it difficult for offensive linemen to get a clean block on him. That agility should translate to offensive line.

Leyton Smithson, DB | ✯✯✯ (0.8355) | 6-2/180 | Bellingham, WA

Video

Scouting report: Smithson played quarterback, wide receiver, and safety during his high school career. Was a dangerous weapon in a read option-based offense with the ability to run around and through defenses. WSU seems to like him as a safety with size and speed.

Bryce Grays, DB | ✯✯✯ (0.8154) | 5-11/190 | Richmond, TX

Video

Scouting report: Grays is not shy about coming downhill and laying a blow on a ball carrier. Will need to prove he has the athleticism to match up with receivers in the Pac-12, but shows good closing speed and a nose for the ball.

, DB | (0.8154) | 5-11/190 | Richmond, TX Video Scouting report: Grays is not shy about coming downhill and laying a blow on a ball carrier. Will need to prove he has the athleticism to match up with receivers in the Pac-12, but shows good closing speed and a nose for the ball. Sam Lockett III, DB | ✯✯✯ (0.8151) | 6-1/205 | Spokane, WA (via Utah State and City College of San Francisco)

Video

Decommitted

Adryan Lara , QB | ✯✯✯ (0.8696) | 6-2/215 | Goodyear, AZ (committed to Kansas State)

Jihad Lateef, OL | ✯✯✯ (0.8586) | 6-4/281 | Lubbock, TX (committed to Sam Houston State)

, OL | (0.8586) | 6-4/281 | Lubbock, TX (committed to Sam Houston State) Ta’ita’i Uiagalelei, DL | ✯✯✯ (0.8336) | 6-4/255 | Santa Ana, CA (flipped to Arizona on early signing day)