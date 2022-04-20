 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Zeriah Beason will transfer to Washington State

The former Oregon State wide receiver will have three years of eligibility.

By Jeff Nusser
Jimmy Kimmel LA BOWL Presented by Stifel - Utah State v Oregon State Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Washington State Cougars have dominated the Oregon State Beavers on the football field for years, and now they’ve landed a player who was once one of their most promising prospects: Wide receiver Zeriah Beason will transfer to WSU, the school announced on Wednesday.

Beason will have three years of eligibility remaining with a redshirt available after playing for two seasons in Corvallis.

As a mid-three-star recruit out of Duncanville, Texas, in 2020, the 6-foot/195-pound pass catcher burst onto the scene as a true freshman in the Covid-shortened season, catching 16 passes (third on the team) for 148 yards and 3 TDs in six games. Big things were expected from him in 2021, but it didn’t quite pan out — despite playing in 11 games, his catch total only increased to 20 for 236 yards and one TD. There was a stretch in the middle of the season where he had just two catches over five games, including three without any catches. But he did have five catches in the regular-season finale for 54 yards against Oregon.

Beason had been participating in OSU’s spring practices up until about a week ago, when it was reported that he was putting his name into the transfer portal just ahead of the Beavers’ spring game.

WSU has a need in this recruiting class at receiver — Beason is the 27th player in the class but the first wideout, so he is a welcome addition to the class. Receivers will always be at a premium in an Air Raid scheme, and Beason adds an experienced pass catcher to the mix. With a new offensive coordinator, one would think that Beason would have a chance to impress right away and jump into the starting lineup. And even if he doesn’t, lots of receivers will play in this scheme.

There don’t appear to be any highlight compilations of Beason from OSU, but here’s his high school video if you’re so inclined:

And here’s the 2022 class as it stands now:

2022 WSU Football Commits

Player Pos. 247 Composite Rating Measurables Commit Date City State Comments
Cameron Ward** QB ✯✯✯✯ 0.9300 6-3/220 1/20/22 West Columbia TX Transfer from UIW (4 to play 3), played under OC Eric Morris
Andre Dollar** TE ✯✯✯ 0.8817 6-6/230 12/14/21 Mustang OK Flipped from Oregon, 23rd overall TE nationally
Jordan Lee** DB ✯✯✯ 0.8800 5-11/205 1/5/22 Las Vegas NV Transfer from Nevada (1 to play 1)
Taariq Al-Uqdah* LB ✯✯✯ 0.8735 6-0/218 2/24/21 South Central LA CA Selected to All-American Bowl, USC tried hard to flip
Daiyan Henley** LB ✯✯✯ 0.8700 6-2/220 12/20/21 Los Angeles CA All-MWC grad transfer from Nevada (1 to play 1)
Rashad McKenzie Jr.* DL ✯✯✯ 0.8647 6-4/250 3/27/22 Mission Hills CA Offered by Oregon, Arizona State, Nebraska
Zeriah Beason* WR ✯✯✯ 0.8614 6-0/195 4/20/22 Duncanville TX Oregon State transfer (4 to play 3; HS rating listed)
Djouvensky Schlenbaker** RB ✯✯✯ 0.8607 6-0/220 6/28/21 Bellingham WA Offers from UW, Cal, Colorado, Virginia Tech, Air Force
Eric Wilder* OL ✯✯✯ 0.8527 6-5/280 6/29/21 Syracuse UT Offers from Cal, UCLA
Nusi Malani** DL ✯✯✯ 0.8500 6-6/275 12/29/21 San Bruno CA Transfer from Virginia (4 to play 3)
Javan Robinson* DB ✯✯✯ 0.8464 5-11/175 10/10/21 Apopka FL WSU only reporterd Power 5 offer
Hudson Cedarland** LB ✯✯✯ 0.8449 6-4/220 6/21/21 Gig Harbor WA 247Sports rates him as a borderline 4-star
Jakobus Seth* OL ✯✯✯ 0.8445 6-4/280 6/28/21 Lakewood WA Rated as a DL, also offered by OSU
Jaylen Jenkins* RB ✯✯✯ 0.8444 5-8/168 1/29/22 Allen TX Also offered by numerous G5 schools
Zack Miller* OL ✯✯✯ 0.8405 6-7/308 1/21/22 Orange CA Also offered by Colorado
Leyton Smithson* DB ✯✯✯ 0.8403 6-2/180 11/23/21 Bellingham WA Rated as a WR, headed for safety
Kendall Williams* OL ✯✯✯ 0.8396 6-3/291 1/23/21 San Diego CA Rated as a DL, headed for OL
Tony Carter* LB ✯✯✯ 0.8348 6-0/195 1/29/22 Jacksonville FL Also offered by Maryland
Bryce Grays* DB ✯✯✯ 0.8248 5-11/190 11/17/21 Richmond TX WSU only reporterd Power 5 offer
David Johnson* DB ✯✯✯ 0.8227 6-2/174 2/2/22 Hooks TX Rated as a WR, headed for DB; flipped from UTSA
John Mateer* QB ✯✯✯ 0.8225 6-1/215 1/24/22 Little Elm TX Previously committed to Central Arkansas
Sam Lockett III** DB ✯✯✯ 0.8171 6-1/205 12/15/21 Spokane WA Two seasons at Utah State before JUCO (2 to play 2)
Luke Roaten* OL ✯✯✯ 0.8167 6-5/265 1/25/22 Tomball TX Landon's twin, rated as DL, previously committed to Wyoming
Landon Roaten* OL ✯✯✯ 0.8148 6-5/285 1/25/22 Tomball TX Luke's twin, previously committed to Louisana Tech
Reece Sylvester* DB ✯✯✯ 0.7982 5-11/180 2/2/22 Houston TX Offered by Rice and many FCS programs
Colton Theaker* K N/A 0.0000 6-3/185 3/30/22 Arroyo Grande CA JUCO transfer, offered by Mississippi State (2 to play 2)
Grant Stephens OL N/A 0.0000 6-4/302 4/6/22 Missouri City TX Grad transfer from FCS N. Colo., offers: Cal, Purdue, Arizona
*Signed letter of intent / **Signed and enrolled in January

