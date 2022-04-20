Zeriah Beason will transfer to Washington State

The Washington State Cougars have dominated the Oregon State Beavers on the football field for years, and now they’ve landed a player who was once one of their most promising prospects: Wide receiver Zeriah Beason will transfer to WSU, the school announced on Wednesday.

Hailing from Texas, Beason joins the Crimson and Gray after most recently playing at Oregon State!

Beason will have three years of eligibility remaining with a redshirt available after playing for two seasons in Corvallis.

As a mid-three-star recruit out of Duncanville, Texas, in 2020, the 6-foot/195-pound pass catcher burst onto the scene as a true freshman in the Covid-shortened season, catching 16 passes (third on the team) for 148 yards and 3 TDs in six games. Big things were expected from him in 2021, but it didn’t quite pan out — despite playing in 11 games, his catch total only increased to 20 for 236 yards and one TD. There was a stretch in the middle of the season where he had just two catches over five games, including three without any catches. But he did have five catches in the regular-season finale for 54 yards against Oregon.

Beason had been participating in OSU’s spring practices up until about a week ago, when it was reported that he was putting his name into the transfer portal just ahead of the Beavers’ spring game.

WSU has a need in this recruiting class at receiver — Beason is the 27th player in the class but the first wideout, so he is a welcome addition to the class. Receivers will always be at a premium in an Air Raid scheme, and Beason adds an experienced pass catcher to the mix. With a new offensive coordinator, one would think that Beason would have a chance to impress right away and jump into the starting lineup. And even if he doesn’t, lots of receivers will play in this scheme.

There don’t appear to be any highlight compilations of Beason from OSU, but here’s his high school video if you’re so inclined:

And here’s the 2022 class as it stands now: