WSU football continues to build 2023 recruiting class

The Washington State football team still has at least one open scholarship on the 2022 roster, but while the coaches work to fill that out, that hasn’t stopped them from adding to the 2023 recruiting class.

There was some activity on that front last week with a pair of verbal commitments.

Blessed to say I am fully committed to play at Washington State University❗️❕❗️ pic.twitter.com/KLeGcuLYNT — Noah Dunham (@NoahDunham) June 18, 2022

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Dunham is a 3-star recruit according to 247 Sports, while Hills is yet to be rated by the recruiting services. They join four other prospects to give the Cougars six verbal commitments thus far for 2023.

The football program has put an emphasis on recruiting recently with a large number of recruit visits in June. A few more summer verbal commitments would set a base for the staff and potentially lead to less scramble at the end of the season.

This is a very big week for Washington State when it comes to t-shirts as Homefield announced it is launching it’s WSU collection this Saturday.

For those of you who don’t follow Homefield on Twitter, they launch vintage designs for new schools all summer as part of their Big New Saturday promotion. After a couple of years of hoping, the Cougs finally get their collection this week. I know the tweet says 6/19, but the collection officially launches on 6/25.

Basketball:

PULLMAN – A dramatic offseason is winding down and the dust is settling for Washington State.

With only one scholarship spot left to fill, the Cougars’ basketball roster has taken shape.

It may have been difficult to keep track of all the comings and goings at WSU over the past two months – a slew of players left, then the Cougs welcomed an influx of talent – so we’ll catch you up.

Football:

WSU: There are some comings and goings in Pullman that Colton Clark had to document this morning.

Martin is another undrafted rookie addition from this year. He played three years at Washington State and another two at Oklahoma State.