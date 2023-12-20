Signing Day 2023: Washington State gets a look at the 2024 recruiting class

Happy Signing Day, everyone!

Today is an exciting day for college football fans- specifically our Washington State Cougars! We already have a brief breakdown of a new quarterback, Evans Chuba, and we’ll be updating you here on all the new faces that will be heading to the Palouse next season.

As of 2:30 pm Pacific Time, we have 24 letters signed! Along with bright eyed kids ready to enter the college world for the first time, the Cougs also found some gems in the portal.

Coach Dickert continues to angle upwards on signing days, going from 11 letters in 2021 to 21 letters in 2022, and he kicks off the day with 24 in 2023!

So far, the focus has been on lineman- both offensive and defensive, and we’ve seen a solid amount of recruits from California and Washington.

Let’s take a look at some of our #FutureCougs !

*Star rating reflects 247 Sports’ composite ranking, and links back to their 247 Sports recruiting profile.

Letter of Intent Received:

Evans Chuba | QB, ✯✯✯ (0.8614) | 6’4” / 205 | Clearwater, FL

The quarterback recruit for the 2024 class has great size for an incoming freshman, coupled with a strong arm. His highlight film is littered with throws that are 30+ yards in the air. Will need to show he can improve on his accuracy, as he completed only 52% of his passes during his junior season. Good pocket presence, and runs well when outside the pocket.

Hunter Haines | ATH, ✯✯✯ (0.8600) | 6’1” / 185 | West Linn, OR

Haines played both sides of the ball in high school, wide receiver and safety, but projects to be a safety at the college level. He is rangy, and covers ground well while the ball is in the air. Good instincts and anticipates angles well. Also can contribute on special teams as a kick returner.

Christopher Barnes | WR, ✯✯✯ (0.8419) | 5’8” / 155 | Houston, TX

Barnes is pure speed out of the slot receiver position. He is in a very similar mold to the slot receivers Wazzu has had over the past two decades; Robert Lewis, Renard Bell, Jamire Calvin all are ready comparisons. Size is a concern, but WSU has excelled at developing undersized receivers in the slot.

AJ Hasson | OL, ✯✯✯ (0.8403) | 6’5” / 280 | Davis, CA

Played right tackle in high school, and with his combination of size and athleticism, has the ability to slot in at any offensive line position. May project best at an interior spot, depending on growth in the weight room. Great finisher on blocks, and once he gets his hands on a defender, they don’t often break away.

Malachi Wrice | Edge, ✯✯✯ (0.8500) | 6’5” / 220 | McAlester, OK

Wrice was a multi-sport athlete in high school, playing on the basketball team and running track and field, and that athleticism translates to the football field. Very long, lanky player on the edge of the defensive line, and very disruptive to both the run and pass. Plays better in space than when blocked. Two knee injuries may have hurt his recruiting prospects.

Kenny Worthy | CB, ✯✯✯ (0.8517) | 6’0” / 178 | Peoria, AZ

Another multi-sport athlete, playing baseball and running track. Worthy is a very smooth cornerback, with good hip turn to redirect to receivers. Looks more comfortable as a cover corner in zone than as a press man corner, but has the size to match up with larger receivers.

Dajon Doss | WR/S, ✯✯✯ (0.8583) | 6’1” / 190 | Lancaster, CA

Doss was a two-way player in high school and has been recruited by various schools on both sides of the ball. Recruited by defensive coaches from WSU, so it is likely that he ends up on that side of the ball at safety. Played primarily linebacker in high school, but will be much better suited as a strong safety. Good nose for the ball, and very athletic in the box.

Chris Lino | OL, ✯✯✯ (0.8517) | 6’7” / 325 | Seattle, WA

Lino may be the most ready to play incoming freshman in this class. He is a large human being, and carries his size well, and has the frame to put on more muscle. 247 clocks him as having the largest wingspan of any recruit in the PNW, at 83 inches. He projects as a prototypical tackle at the college level.

Tyson Weaver | CB, ✯✯✯ (0.8633) | 6’1” / 185 | Sammamish, WA

With quick hips and a fluid backpedal, Weaver is a very smooth player in the defensive backfield that is rarely out of position. Plays the ball well while it is in the air, and is aggressive when setting the edge while finishing tackles well in space.

Camden DeGraw | Edge, ✯✯✯ (0.8550) | 6’6” / 235 | Coeur d’Alene, ID

DeGraw physically looks like, and plays very similarly to, departing WSU defensive stalwart Brennan Jackson. Long, lanky frame that physically dominates smaller opponents. Plays well in the interior as well. Will need to improve his quickness at the snap against P5 offensive tackles, but has the potential to be a very good edge player.

Frank Cusano | LB, ✯✯✯ (0.8453) | 6’3” / 220 | Granite Bay, CA

A hard-nosed inside linebacker, Cusano controls the box and diagnoses plays well. Very quick in reacting to plays and tackles well both in space and within the chaos of the box. Straightline speed to the ball is above average, but will need to improve on lateral quickness at the college level.

Isaiah Cobbs | WR, ✯✯✯ (0.8508) | 5’9” / 158 | Munford, TN

Another undersized slot receiver whose game is predicated on speed, Cobbs’ highlight reel has several examples of him taking a short pass or screen and turning it into a chunk play by simply running away from defenders. May also contribute on special teams as a kick returner.

Jackson Cowgill | DL, ✯✯✯ (0.8461) | 6’5” / 270 | Erie, CO

Cowgill projects to play as an interior defensive lineman at the college level. Good low center of gravity coming off the line of scrimmage, and plays behind his shoulder pads. Good nose for finding the football on the interior, and redirects off of blocks well at the point of attack.

Jaylon Edmond | ATH, ✯✯✯ (0.8353) | 5’10 / 150 | Fort Lauderdale, FL

Edmond played at Bishop Gorman in Nevada before moving to Fort Lauderdale. Playing on both sides of the ball at outside receiver and safety, as well as returning kicks and punts, Edmond showed all kinds of speed all over the field. Projects to a slot receiver at the college level, but may also have the capability of transitioning to corner.

Wayshawn Parker | RB, ✯✯✯ (0.8467) | 6’0” / 185 | Sacramento, CA

Parker played as a wingback in a Flexbone offense, so will likely need some time to adjust to an Air Raid style of zone running scheme, and in particular the pass protection schemes. With the ball in his hands, he makes quick, decisive cuts and has breakaway speed once he reaches the open field.

Landon Wright | WR, ✯✯✯ (0.8567) | 6’1” / 186 | Fresno, CA

Wright has the body frame to project to outside receiver. Played in a system that utilized Air Raid concepts, so the learning curve should be relatively short. Plays the ball well in the air, and shows the ability to catch the ball outside the frame of his body. Good speed when he gets out into the open field.

Josh Joyner | RB, ✯✯✯ (0.8697) | 5’10” / 172 | Oxnard, CA

With the highest composite rating of any incoming recruit of the ‘24 class, Joyner has the potential to contribute as soon as he steps on the field. Lightning quick on his first cut, Joyner fits very well into a zone running scheme. Breakaway speed when he gets into the second level of the defense. Ability to pass protect will be the concern.

Carson Osmus | OL, ✯✯✯ (0.8558) | 6’6” / 285 | Camas, WA

Another lineman with prototypical size for an Air Raid tackle, Osmus has good footwork in his pass sets and explodes into defenders at the line of scrimmage in the run game. His body position is good at the point of attack, and with the frame to put on muscle, he should see the field before long on the Palouse.

Hyrum-Benjamin Moors | DL, ✯✯✯ (0.8328) | 6’1” / 270 | Kahuku, HI

Very quick off the line of scrimmage with above average athleticism for his size, Moors has the potential to be very disruptive as an interior defender. He’ll be something of a project, as his ability to shed blockers needs to improve to handle P5 offensive linemen.

Kayo Patu | ATH, ✯✯✯ (0.8608) | 6’0” / 172 | Seattle, WA

Patu lined up all over the field while in high school, playing slot and outside receiver, running back, cornerback and safety. Where he fits for the Cougs isn’t immediately clear, but considering Jeff Schmedding was one of his recruiters, the defensive side is a safe bet. His athleticism should lead him to being better suited as a cornerback.

Xavier Thorpe | OL, ✯✯✯ (0.8200) | 6’5” / 270 | Livermore, CA

Thorpe has the frame to put on quite a bit of muscle, and will need to fill out a bit to handle defensive linemen at the college level. Has decent footwork and good get-off at the line of scrimmage. Plays a little high in the run game, but finishes blocks aggressively.

Kamani Jackson | ATH, ✯✯✯ (0.7937) | 6’0” / 183 | El Cerrito, CA

Most of Jackson’s highlights were from the offensive side of the ball, but he has been recruited to play corner at Wazzu. Had a season with 10 interceptions and 9 pass breakups, so he has the tools to be successful at the position. A little bit stiff as a corner, but has good presence in press man coverage.

Junior College Transfers

Syrus Webster | OL, ✯✯✯ (0.8600) | 6’4 / 255 | Utah Tech

Anthony Freeman | ATH | 5’9” / 165 | College of San Mateo

