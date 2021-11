Photo Gallery: WSU football pounces on Arizona, earns bowl eligibility

Through all the snow, rain, and fog, the Washington State Cougars (6-5 overall, 5-3 Pac-12) emerged victorious against a nose-diving Arizona Wildcats (1-10, 1-7) program on Friday night. The victory pushed WSU over the win threshold for bowl eligibility, so Cougar fans can now start cancelling their holiday plans and preparing to watch their team play in the postseason.

Career nights by running back Max Borghi (139 rushing yards, 2 TDs) and wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. (133 receiving yards, 2 TDs) were welcome senior send offs for two of the most prolific athletes for WSU in recent memory. Travell Harris also caught two touchdown passes, while linebacker Jahad Woods recorded his fifth career interception. In short, this night was about the seniors.

This week’s gold star goes to — you guessed it — the entire 2021 senior class. The 14 members recognized on Friday night helped bring Washington State football to its most competitive levels in decades, all while overcoming more adversity in 4-5 years than ever should have been asked of them. Make sure to scroll past the main gallery to see each seniors’ walkout on their last game at Martin Stadium.

On Friday, WSU will travel to Montlake and take the field against in-state rival Washington. We all know the facts: WSU has not won the Apple Cup since 2012 and not in Seattle since 2007. In fact, it’s been a long time since we even put up much of a fight against the Huskies. But this year, it’s different. This year, it’s about us. It’s time for WSU to reclaim the title of football supremacy in the state of Washington. It’s time to take back the Apple Cup.

CougCenter was in Martin Stadium on Senior Night covering the game’s biggest moments and plays. Enjoy!

Grid View Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Senior Night Gallery

Grid View Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Jack Ellis/CougCenter

Missed previous photo galleries? Check them out below!

9/4/21 - WSU versus Utah State

9/11/21 - WSU versus Portland State

9/18/21 - WSU versus USC

9/25/21 - WSU at Utah

10/9/21 - WSU versus Oregon State

10/16/21 - WSU versus Stanford

10/23/21 - WSU versus BYU

10/30/21 - WSU at Arizona State

11/13/21 - WSU at Oregon