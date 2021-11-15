When playing the No. 3 team in the country, the margin of error is usually razor thin. That was the case on Saturday night in Eugene as the Washington State Cougars (5-5 overall, 4-3 conference) made one too many mistakes and eventually fell to the Oregon Ducks (9-1, 6-1) by a score of 38-24.

Sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura certainly felt the pressure of the biggest game in his football career thus far, turning the ball over three times and missing passing windows on multiple occasions throughout the night. It didn’t help that potential first-overall draft pick DE Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon was in peak form, recording two sacks and wreaking havoc all game long. With this result, Oregon has effectively wrapped up the Pac-12 North title, claiming their fifth division title since conference expansion in 2011.

This week’s gold star goes to senior linebacker Jahad Woods, who broke multiple WSU statistical barriers in his final career game against the Ducks. Woods set a program record for 49 career starts, as well as joining an elite group with at least 400 total tackles. When all is said and done, the impact that Woods has had on this program will be difficult to put into words. So for now, let’s just enjoy watching Jahad play his final games in a WSU uniform and be thankful that he gave this small town surrounded by wheat fields a chance.

The Cougs will now return to Martin Stadium for the final time of 2021, hosting the Arizona Wildcats on Friday for Senior Night. The 1-9 Wildcats may be just what the doctor ordered as WSU looks to regain momentum and become bowl eligible before the Apple Cup on November 26, where Dickert looks to become the first coach to win in Seattle since Bill Doba in 2007.

CougCenter was in Eugene covering the game’s biggest moments and plays. Enjoy!

